Canada's Auditor General Says Public Health Agency Ill Prepared For COVID-19

Fri 26th March 2021

Canada's Auditor General Says Public Health Agency Ill Prepared for COVID-19

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) was underprepared for the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Auditor General said in a report.

"The agency was not adequately prepared to respond to the pandemic, and it underestimated the potential impact of the virus at the onset of the pandemic," the report on Thursday.

The report found that the agency was plagued by long-standing health surveillance information issues, which contributed to co-ordinational difficulties between Federal and provincial authorities, as well as by an outdated information technology infrastructure.

The report also noted that despite moving quickly, in coordination with the Canadian Border Services Agency, to implement the quarantine requirements for those entering the country, the agency did not know whether two-thirds of quarantined individuals actually complied with the order.

The Auditor General recommended that the agency take steps to modernize its information technology systems and make improvements to the quarantine enforcement infrastructure.

In a joint statement following the release of the report, Canada's Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair thanked the Auditor General for the report and vowed to implement all of the recommendations.

