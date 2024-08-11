Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Canada's B-Boy Phil Wizard won the inaugural Olympic men's breaking gold in Paris on Saturday, and said he hoped it "opens doors to people" involved in the high-energy dance sport.

Phil Wizard, whose real name is Philip Kim, beat France's B-Boy Dany Dann in the final amid the opulent grandeur of the Place de la Concorde, with B-Boy Victor of the US taking bronze.

Breaking, better known as breakdancing, is making its first and possibly last appearance at the Olympics, having been left off the programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Phil Wizard said breaking was "an underappreciated sport" and hoped its Olympic debut would change people's minds.

"I hope that today was a perfect example of showing the world how incredible breaking is -- that was truly my only goal here," said the 27-year-old, a former world champion.

"I'm so grateful and so happy to come out with the win, but more than anything I just wanted to show the world what breaking is."