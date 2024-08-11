Open Menu

Canada's B-Boy Phil Wizard Wins First Olympic Breaking Gold

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Canada's B-Boy Phil Wizard wins first Olympic breaking gold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Canada's B-Boy Phil Wizard won the inaugural Olympic men's breaking gold in Paris on Saturday, and said he hoped it "opens doors to people" involved in the high-energy dance sport.

Phil Wizard, whose real name is Philip Kim, beat France's B-Boy Dany Dann in the final amid the opulent grandeur of the Place de la Concorde, with B-Boy Victor of the US taking bronze.

Breaking, better known as breakdancing, is making its first and possibly last appearance at the Olympics, having been left off the programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Phil Wizard said breaking was "an underappreciated sport" and hoped its Olympic debut would change people's minds.

"I hope that today was a perfect example of showing the world how incredible breaking is -- that was truly my only goal here," said the 27-year-old, a former world champion.

"I'm so grateful and so happy to come out with the win, but more than anything I just wanted to show the world what breaking is."

Related Topics

World Canada France Los Angeles Paris Gold Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

25 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

51 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World