TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The leader of Canada's Bloc Quebecois, Yves-Francois Blanchet, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the party said in a statement on Friday.

Blanchet will remain in isolation in his residence in Quebec until September 26 in accordance with guidance from Quebec's public health authorities, the statement said.

The parliamentarian is feeling well, the release added.

The entire Bloc Quebecois caucus has been in self-isolation since Monday, after a staffer tested positive for the disease.

The news comes as Canada's number of novel coronavirus infections steadily climbs. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said that the national spike in cases could jeopardize the country's ability to keep the spread of the pandemic at "manageable levels."

As of Friday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 141,000 with 9,200 virus-related fatalities, government data revealed.