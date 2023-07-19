Picket lines are up again on Wednesday in Canada's British Columbian ports after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) voted down a tentative agreement on wage increases

On Tuesday, ILWU voted down the terms of settlement to end the strike in BC ports, saying that the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) affiliated companies had made record profits without addressing the rising living cost of their employees.

ILWU said that the recommendations made by the mediators failed to protect current and future jobs as the terms implementation timeline of four years were too long considering the current uncertainties in global financial markets.

In a statement, the BCMEA expressed its regret over the rejection of the tentative agreement by ILWU, a decision that was reportedly made even before the union members could take a vote on the matter.

BCMEA accused the trade union of harming Canada's economy, its international reputation, and the livelihoods of Canadians, as well as compromising stable supply chains and those who rely on them.

In a joint statement issued earlier today, Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan said they were disappointed with the ILWU leadership's decision not to accept the terms of the agreement.

The ministers noted that Canadians could not endure continued disruptions, and that all options were being considered.

"We have been patient. We have respected the collective bargaining process. But we need our ports operating," the ministers said in a joint statement.

On July 13, the BCMEA announced that a tentative agreement on a new four-year wage deal was reached with ILWU after 13 days of disruption in the province's ports.