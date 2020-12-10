UrduPoint.com
Canada's Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate At 0.25 Percent

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0.25 percent

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, saying world economies were sharply rebounding from a record plunge, but warned that a second wave of Covid-19 illnesses could set back recoveries

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key lending rate at 0.25 percent, saying world economies were sharply rebounding from a record plunge, but warned that a second wave of Covid-19 illnesses could set back recoveries.

The central bank said the rollout of vaccines -- the first doses were given out in Britain on Tuesday -- "is providing reassurance that the pandemic will end and more normal activities will resume."But, it added, in the "near term, new waves of infections are expected to set back recoveries in many parts of the world."

More Stories From World

