Canada's Chief Medic Defends Decision To Allow 4 Months Between Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Tuesday defended public health officials and advisors from criticism that arose following a decision to allow up to four months between coronavirus vaccination shots.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued guidance last week, allowing healthcare providers to significantly extend the window between vaccine shots. The recommendation sparked heated debate in the medical community with one top expert saying the recommendation goes beyond NACI's jurisdiction and official are conducting nothing less than a "population-level experiment.

"

"Increasing the flexibility of the ability of the provinces to deliver that first dose... to as many people as possible, to prevent deaths and hospitalizations, is paramount at the point in time... this was felt to be the most important objectives," Tam said.

Tam noted that Canada remains in a "delicate situation" with thousands of active cases and hospitalizations.

Real-world data shows increasing evidence of efficacy following administration of one vaccine dose as the level of immunity is not expected to suddenly drop overnight after two months, Tam said.

