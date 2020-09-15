TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The steady rise of novel coronavirus cases in Canada is a cause for concern, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of September, the Canadian authorities have recorded more than 10,000 new infections, including more than 6,000 in the last week alone, according to government data.

"The acceleration in cases in several regions is a cause for concern," Tam said.

Tam largely attributed the spike in infections to private social gatherings, attended predominantly by young adults. Last week, the Canadian authorities reported an average of 838 daily new infections - a 36 percent increase over the previous week.

According to Canada's public health agency, there are 7,607 active cases throughout the country.