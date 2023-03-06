Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre said on Monday that he paid a visit to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployed in Poland under Operation Unifier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre said on Monday that he paid a visit to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployed in Poland under Operation Unifier.

"I was pleased to visit @CanadianForces members deployed in Poland, where they are providing training to Ukrainian recruits as part of #OpUNIFIER," Eyre said via twitter.

Canada has deployed over 100 CAF members to Poland, where they are providing "vital" training to Ukrainian combat engineers and Leopard tank crews, in cooperation with Warsaw, Eyre continued, noting the involvement of the UK in the processes.

Eyre also congratulated the deployed soldiers on building Ukraine's capacity to face Russia's special military operation.

Operation Unifier was launched in 2015 at the request of Ukraine. Since then, the CAF has trained over 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers in combat operations and other skills.

Shortly after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the mission was extended until March 2025.