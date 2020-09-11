UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Communist Party Calls On Ottawa, Washington To Stop Interfering In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:40 AM

Canada's Communist Party Calls on Ottawa, Washington to Stop Interfering in Belarus

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Community Party of Canada in a statement denounced efforts to interfere in Belarus' internal affairs and called on the Federal government and the United States to respect the country's sovereignty.

"The Communist Party of Canada denounces the interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, by the United States, European Union and NATO countries," the statement said on Thursday. "The Party calls on the Canadian government to immediately stop its involvement in the campaign to destabilize the country, and to normalize relations with the elected government of Alexander Lukashenko."

The Communist Party urged Canadian trade unions and progressive organizations to oppose the US- and EU-led campaign, which Canada is involved in, to destabilize the Eastern European nation.

Canada's communist party also noted that the election was observed by independent international monitors, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who said the election went ahead "in accordance with the law."

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote.

The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that Canada does not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus and has pledged the country's full support for Tikhanovskaya.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation in the country and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has informed his counter about "specific facts" of external interference in the affairs of Minsk,

Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin will not give any assessments to events in Belarus, considering it equivalent to interference in another country's sovereign affairs.

Related Topics

Election NATO Canada Vote European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

3 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

3 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

3 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

3 hours ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.