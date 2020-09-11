(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Community Party of Canada in a statement denounced efforts to interfere in Belarus' internal affairs and called on the Federal government and the United States to respect the country's sovereignty.

"The Communist Party of Canada denounces the interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, by the United States, European Union and NATO countries," the statement said on Thursday. "The Party calls on the Canadian government to immediately stop its involvement in the campaign to destabilize the country, and to normalize relations with the elected government of Alexander Lukashenko."

The Communist Party urged Canadian trade unions and progressive organizations to oppose the US- and EU-led campaign, which Canada is involved in, to destabilize the Eastern European nation.

Canada's communist party also noted that the election was observed by independent international monitors, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who said the election went ahead "in accordance with the law."

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote.

The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said that Canada does not recognize the results of the presidential elections in Belarus and has pledged the country's full support for Tikhanovskaya.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the situation in the country and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has informed his counter about "specific facts" of external interference in the affairs of Minsk,

Moscow has also voiced its concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin will not give any assessments to events in Belarus, considering it equivalent to interference in another country's sovereign affairs.