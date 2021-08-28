UrduPoint.com

Canada's Conservatives Lead Trudeau's Liberal Party In Election Race - Polls

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Canada's Conservative Party is leading Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the country's election race, polls revealed.

The Conservative Party of Canada holds a 33.6 percent to 33.4 percent lead over the governing Liberal Party, a Nanos Research-CTV News-The Globe and Mail poll revealed on Friday.

The Tories also hold a lead over the Liberals, according to a Mainstreet Research poll released the same day, albeit reporting an even wider 6 percent margin.

The Liberals held a lead as large as 12 percent in advance of the election call on August 15. However, two weeks into the campaign, only the Angus Reid Institute and Abacus Data still has the Liberal Party clinging to a slight lead over the surging Conservatives.

The Liberals maintain a 33 to 31 percent lead over the Conservatives, according to the Angus Reid Institute poll unveiled also on Friday.

Overall, most major pollsters now place the Conservatives in the driver's seat of an election most analysists believe Trudeau called to reclaim his majority mandate lost during the 2019 Federal election.

EKOS politics on Thursday had the Conservatives in front with 32.8 percent, up 3.4 percent over the Liberals.

All polls place the New Democrat Party (NDP) in third place, with support for the left-wing party ranging between 19 and 21 percent.

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) and the Greens remain in distant third and fourth places, commanding an average of 4 to 5 percent support.

Projections currently show the most likely election result to be either a Liberal or Conservative minority government.

The national election in Canada is scheduled for September 20.

