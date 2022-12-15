UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Canada will officially open a consulate in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Thursday.

The consulate headed by Honorary Consul Vardges Avagyan will provide services for Canadian citizens traveling, living, working or studying in Armenia.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, opening a consulate in Yerevan will be a "key step forward" in the development of the Canadian-Armenian relations as the countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 2022.

