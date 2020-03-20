TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of identified Canadian novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has reached 925, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday.

Today's figure represents an increase of nearly 20 percent from the 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday.

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 925 cases and 12 deaths," Tam said.

The chief medical officer said that approximately 66,000 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with 10,000 tests being performed since yesterday.

On Thursday, Tam said that public health officials are increasingly seeing evidence of community spread and that Canadians must heed the advice of public health officials and do their part in stopping the transmission of the disease.

Canadian health officials have repeatedly said that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.