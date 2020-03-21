UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Coronavirus Case Count Jumps By Nearly 20% To 925

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Canada's Coronavirus Case Count Jumps by Nearly 20% to 925

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of identified Canadian novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has reached 925, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday.

Today's figure represents an increase of nearly 20 percent from the 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday.

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 925 cases and 12 deaths," Tam said.

The chief medical officer said that approximately 66,000 individuals have been tested for the deadly virus, with 10,000 tests being performed since yesterday.

On Thursday, Tam said that public health officials are increasingly seeing evidence of community spread and that Canadians must heed the advice of public health officials and do their part in stopping the transmission of the disease.

Canadian health officials have repeatedly said that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Canada From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

36 minutes ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

56 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

58 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

58 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

58 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.