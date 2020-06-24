(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The number of people who have contracted coronavirus disease in Canada increased to 101,963, while the virus-related death toll grew to 8,454, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday.

According to the agency's data, the province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases ” 54,884.

The province of Ontario follows with 33,853 confirmed cases.

Laboratories across Canada have tested over 2,482,793 people for COVID-19 to date. Some 2.6 percent of them tested positive for the disease, the health authorities noted.

Starting from Wednesday, businesses in Toronto, Canada's most-populous city and financial capital, have been allowed to reopen in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown.