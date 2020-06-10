UrduPoint.com
Canada's Coronavirus Case Count Surpasses 96,000, Death Toll Exceeds 7,800 - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by nearly 1,200 to 96,244 and the virus-related death toll rose to 7,835, Public Health Agency data revealed on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by nearly 1,200 to 96,244 and the virus-related death toll rose to 7,835, Public Health Agency data revealed on Tuesday.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 53,047 - and 4,984 deaths.

The province of Ontario comes second with 30,860 confirmed cases and 2,450 fatalities.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 1.9 million people to date.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.15 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 407,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

