(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada has topped 300,000, Health Canada reported.

According to the government health department, for the entire time of the pandemic, the number of people infected in the country totaled 302,192, with 11,027 deaths and more than 240,000 recoveries.

The largest number of cases was recorded in the provinces of Quebec (125,072) and Ontario (95,496).

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection a pandemic.