UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Coronavirus Tally Grows To 77,306, Deaths Surpass 5,800 - Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Canada's Coronavirus Tally Grows to 77,306, Deaths Surpass 5,800 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by 3,477 over the weekend to 77,306, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by 3,477 over the weekend to 77,306, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday.

The virus-related death toll grew to 5,805, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 42,920 - and 3,562 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 22,957 confirmed cases and 1,904 COVID-19-related fatalities.

To date, 1,312,613 Canadians have been tested for the deadly disease with nearly 6 percent testing positive.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, in excess 4.7 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 315,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Ontario March All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

14 outlaws arrested, 72 Kg hashish recovered

3 minutes ago

US Might Not Need New COVID-19 Stimulus - Trump Se ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 7 People Die in Fire in Central India - R ..

3 minutes ago

DHO Swat urges people to follow govt guideline for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.