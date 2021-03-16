Canada's COVID-19 Case Count On Rise After Weeks Of Plateau - Chief Medical Officer
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:21 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Canada is again seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases following weeks of cases plateauing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.
"Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 activity plateaued at a high level, with national case counts now on the rise," Tam told reporters.