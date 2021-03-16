UrduPoint.com
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Canada is again seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases following weeks of cases plateauing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.

"Over the past several weeks, COVID-19 activity plateaued at a high level, with national case counts now on the rise," Tam told reporters.

