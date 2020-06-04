UrduPoint.com
Canada's COVID-19 Case Count Rises to 93,441, Death Toll Exceeds 7,500 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 93,441, while the virus-related death toll rose to 7,543, Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 93,441, while the virus-related death toll rose to 7,543, Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday.

The number of cases increased by 693 and the number of deaths by 129.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 51,884 - and 4,794 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 29,403 confirmed cases and 2,357 fatalities.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all novel coronavirus infections and 94 percent of the virus-related deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, more than 6.54 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 386,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

