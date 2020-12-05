TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Canada's COVID-19 infection tally topped 400,000 on Friday, the latest data from provincial health agencies revealed, amid a troubling spike of new infections and hospitalizations.

A combined 3,749 new infections in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick pushed Canada's tally to 400,019, according to data released by each of the province's respective health agencies.

"With continued rapid growth of the epidemic over many weeks in a growing number of health regions across Canada, the troubling rise in the number of people experiencing severe illness continues," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said earlier in the day.

Canadian hospitals are filling up quickly with nearly 2,500 individuals being treated for COVID-19 at medical centers, including almost 500 in intensive care, according to Tam.

The province of Alberta, which has been the nation's hotspot for new infections and has yet to publish the data for Friday, has asked the Federal government and the Canadian Red Cross for field hospitals amid a shortage of hospital beds.

The virus is also pushing other provinces to the brink, with Manitoba's premier, Brian Pallister, pleading with residents to adhere to public health guidelines and to avoid congregating for the upcoming holiday season, as officials warn that provincial hospitals are near capacity.

A cumulative 63 new COVID-19-related deaths in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan brought the death toll to 12,470.