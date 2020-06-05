UrduPoint.com
Canada's COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 94,000, Death Toll Exceeds 7,600 - Health Agency

Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:19 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 94,070, while the virus-related death toll rose to 7,652, Public Health Agency data revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 94,070, while the virus-related death toll rose to 7,652, Public Health Agency data revealed on Friday.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 52,143 - and 4,885 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 29,747 confirmed cases and 2,372 fatalities.

Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all novel coronavirus infections and 94 percent of the virus-related deaths in Canada.

According to projections released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of confirmed infections will range between 97,990 and 107,454, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 7,700-9,400 range by June 15.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, more than 6.67 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 391,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

