MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada has exceeded 200,000, Health Canada reported.

According to the government health department, for the entire time of the pandemic, the number of people infected in the country totaled 201,437, with 9,778 deaths and more than 169,000 recoveries.

The largest number of cases was recorded in the provinces of Quebec (94,429) and Ontario (65,075).

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) a pandemic.