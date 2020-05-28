UrduPoint.com
The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew to 87,902 on Thursday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew to 87,902 on Thursday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed.

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related death toll rose to 6,799, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 49,139 - and 4,228 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 26,866 confirmed cases and 2,189 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, more than 5.7 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 356,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

