The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew by 1,210 cases in 24 hours to 81,765 on Friday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew by 1,210 cases in 24 hours to 81,765 on Friday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19- related death toll rose by 2 percent to 6,180, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 45,495 - and 3,800 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 24,628 confirmed cases and 2,021 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, in excess of 5.1 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 333,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.