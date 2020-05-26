TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew to 85,711 on Tuesday, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 6,545, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 47,984 - and 4,069 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 25,904 confirmed cases and 2,102 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The Premier Doug Ford attributed the rising number of cases in the province to people disregarding restrictions on social gatherings during the Mother's Day weekend.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Thursday, in excess of 5.5 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 347,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.