TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Canada's weekly novel coronavirus infection rate has nearly doubled since early July, data provided by public health officials on Friday revealed.

In recent weeks, officials have warned that the growing resurgence of cases is being spurred by a spike in infections among young adults engaging in social activities as the virus-induced lockdown is increasingly scaled back.

"The lowest average daily case count was 273, reported in early July. However, most recently we are starting to see the daily case count trend upwards again, with the latest seven-day rolling average at 487 cases being reported," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

The rise in the average daily number of new infections represents an increase of more than 78 percent.

Tam again highlighted the rise in cases among young Canadian adults under the age of 40, particularly those attending social gatherings such as parties, nightclubs and bars.

Over 60 percent of new cases reported this week by public health officials were under the age 39, according to Tam.

Medical professionals have repeatedly warned that young adults are not immune from the serious consequences of the disease. Canada's top medic underscored this message, saying that one-third of young adults who have contracted the disease in recent weeks have been hospitalized.

As of Friday, 195 new cases in Ontario and 163 new cases in Quebec pushed Canada's coronavirus tally to more than 113,000. The virus-related death toll stands at 8,878.