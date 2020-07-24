UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's COVID-19 Infection Rate Nearly Doubles Since Early July

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Canada's COVID-19 Infection Rate Nearly Doubles Since Early July

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Canada's weekly novel coronavirus infection rate has nearly doubled since early July, data provided by public health officials on Friday revealed.

In recent weeks, officials have warned that the growing resurgence of cases is being spurred by a spike in infections among young adults engaging in social activities as the virus-induced lockdown is increasingly scaled back.

"The lowest average daily case count was 273, reported in early July. However, most recently we are starting to see the daily case count trend upwards again, with the latest seven-day rolling average at 487 cases being reported," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters.

The rise in the average daily number of new infections represents an increase of more than 78 percent.

Tam again highlighted the rise in cases among young Canadian adults under the age of 40, particularly those attending social gatherings such as parties, nightclubs and bars.

Over 60 percent of new cases reported this week by public health officials were under the age 39, according to Tam.

Medical professionals have repeatedly warned that young adults are not immune from the serious consequences of the disease. Canada's top medic underscored this message, saying that one-third of young adults who have contracted the disease in recent weeks have been hospitalized.

As of Friday, 195 new cases in Ontario and 163 new cases in Quebec pushed Canada's coronavirus tally to more than 113,000. The virus-related death toll stands at 8,878.

Related Topics

Canada Young Ontario July From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

1 minute ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

1 minute ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.