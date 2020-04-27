UrduPoint.com
Canada's COVID-19 Tally At 47,327, Death Toll Hits 2,617 - Public Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 47,327 on Monday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,617, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 24,107 - and 1,515 deaths. Ontario trails with 14,856 confirmed infections and 892 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The crisis in care facilities has prompted Quebec and Ontario to request additional military assistance from the Federal government.

The military has already honored three requests from Quebec, including two deployments of the Canadian Rangers to two northern communities in the province.

Half of the reported deaths in the country have been attributed to care homes, according to health officials.

The relative calm in some provinces has prompted officials there to commence or begin planning for a gradual scaling back of coronavirus-induced restrictive measures. On Friday, the province of New Brunswick announced that has started to roll back some of the restrictions; Saskatchewan will begin doing the same on May 4.

