Canada's Defence Minister Anand Thanks Troops Deployed Abroad In Middle East

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand traveled to Scotland, Kuwait, and Jordan ahead of the Holidays to thank Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployed abroad, the ministry said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand traveled to Scotland, Kuwait, and Jordan ahead of the Holidays to thank Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) deployed abroad, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today, Defence Minister Anita Anand and Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre, concluded a trip to Scotland, Kuwait, and Jordan, where they met with and thanked Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members deployed abroad," the National Defence statement reads.

In Scotland, Anand and Eyre went to Prestwick Airbase, to visit an Air mobility Detachment deployment of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), tasked with delivering military aid attributed to Ukraine by Ottawa, the statement said.

While in Kuwait, Anand and Eyre visited the CAF troops deployed under Operation IMPACT, at the Ali Al Salem Airbase, the statement said, adding that meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah al Jaber Al-Sabah and Defence Minister Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, were also held.

Canada thanked Kuwait for being a "good partner" and for its role in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took over the country in 2021, the statement pursued.

The official trip concluded with a visit to Jordan where Anand and Eyre visited CAF troops deployed in Jordan also deployed under Operation IMPACT, the statement added.

Meetings were also held with King Abdullah II and his Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Major-General Yousef Huneiti, where Canada valued the bilateral relationship with Jordan as important.

