Canada's Defense Chief Orders Sweeping 'Course Corrections' Amid Personnel Shortages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Canada's Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered on Thursday sweeping course corrections amidst personnel shortages in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Canada's Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered on Thursday sweeping course corrections amidst personnel shortages in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

"This directive will set in motion a significant body of work that will provide direction on the course corrections that are required to overcome deficiencies that are hampering the composition and readiness of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The interim goal is to address shortcomings that are preventing the CAF more specifically from being in the position it needs to in order to excel as a modern and combat-ready military force," the order released by National Defense said.

To address the issues, the CAF will halt all non-essential activities, doing away with ceremonies, military parades and other "low-value" staff activities, to instead focus in rebuilding the military on an "accelerated timeline" to meet current challenges, including those emerging from the conflict in Ukraine, the directive said.

CAF recovery plan stretches to 2030, starting by focusing on achieving the desired number of staffing 101.500 members, 71.500 active soldiers and 30.000 reservists, between 2022-2025.

Canada's military is facing a series of challenges which include personnel and staffing shortages driving by "changing demographics" and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the number of new recruits enlisting in the CAF, the directive added.

