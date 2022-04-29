UrduPoint.com

Canada's Defense Chief Says 'Hard Yes' To Increasing Help For Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Canada's defense chief said on Thursday that her country is determined to boost aid for Ukraine.

"Hard yes," Anita Anand said in an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) when asked if Ottawa intends to take further steps to prop up Kiev.

The minister cited all the aid packages for Ukraine Ottawa has approved, including allocating $397 million in military aid in the latest budget and offering nearly $800 million in loans to Kiev through the International Monetary Fund.

Anand is currently in Washington, DC for her first official visit to the US capital since being appointed Canada's defense chief.

