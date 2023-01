(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Canada will send 200 more armored vehicles to Ukraine, Defense Minister Anita Anand announced during her visit to Kiev on Wednesday.

"Minister Anand announced that Canada will donate 200 Senator Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to Ukraine.

This new package of military assistance responds to a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles, which are being purchased from Roshel, a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario. This aid is valued at over $90 million and is allocated as part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022," the Canadian Department of National Defense said in statement.