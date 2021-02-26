TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) All allegations of misconduct in the Canadian military will be investigated meticulously and independently of the chain of command after the country's top officer temporarily stepped down amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan said.

On Wednesday evening, Saajan said the Chief of Defense Staff Adm. Art McDonald would be temporarily stepping down while the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) investigates claims of misconduct against him. The allegation reportedly dates back to McDonald's interaction with female junior officer during an annual Arctic training exercise in 2010, according to media reports.

"I can assure [the Member of Parliament] every single every allegation will be investigated thoroughly, independent from the chain of command and regardless of position and regardless of rank," Sajjan said during Question Period.

It is unclear when Sajjan became aware of the allegations or when the investigation was launched and the Department of National Defense (DND) did not respond for comment.

The Privy Council Office, the central agency of Canada's top bureaucrats who advise the Prime Minister, said they are working to confirm the details about the timeline of events and coordination with the DND and the Prime Minister. The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred Sputnik to Sajjan's earlier statement.

The news deals another serious blow the Canadian Armed Forces' reputation after Global News reported that former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance is being accused of misconduct by two female subordinates, including during his time as the country's commanding officer.