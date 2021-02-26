UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Defense Chief Vows Investigation After Top Officer Resigns Over 'Misconduct'

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:50 AM

Canada's Defense Chief Vows Investigation After Top Officer Resigns Over 'Misconduct'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) All allegations of misconduct in the Canadian military will be investigated meticulously and independently of the chain of command after the country's top officer temporarily stepped down amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan said.

On Wednesday evening, Saajan said the Chief of Defense Staff Adm. Art McDonald would be temporarily stepping down while the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) investigates claims of misconduct against him. The allegation reportedly dates back to McDonald's interaction with female junior officer during an annual Arctic training exercise in 2010, according to media reports.

"I can assure [the Member of Parliament] every single every allegation will be investigated thoroughly, independent from the chain of command and regardless of position and regardless of rank," Sajjan said during Question Period.

It is unclear when Sajjan became aware of the allegations or when the investigation was launched and the Department of National Defense (DND) did not respond for comment.

The Privy Council Office, the central agency of Canada's top bureaucrats who advise the Prime Minister, said they are working to confirm the details about the timeline of events and coordination with the DND and the Prime Minister. The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred Sputnik to Sajjan's earlier statement.

The news deals another serious blow the Canadian Armed Forces' reputation after Global News reported that former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance is being accused of misconduct by two female subordinates, including during his time as the country's commanding officer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

2 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

2 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

2 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

2 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.