TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with forces there following an expansion of the Canadian military presence in Ukraine amid tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference.

"Minister Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with our forces in the coming days," Trudeau said on Wednesday alongside Anand, who said she looks forward to the meetings.

The officials announced at the news conference an expansion of the Canadian military operation supporting Ukrainian forces, with the deployment of up to 400 additional personnel authorized.