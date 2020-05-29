UrduPoint.com
Canada's Economy Shrank 8.2 Pc In Q1: Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Canada's economy shrank 8.2 pc in Q1: government

Canada's economy shrank at an annual rate of 8.2 percent in the first quarter as consumers stopped spending and business ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Canada's economy shrank at an annual rate of 8.2 percent in the first quarter as consumers stopped spending and business ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday.

Analysts had forecast an even bigger hit, of 10 percent.

Compared to the final quarter of 2019, the decline was 2.1 percent, Statistics Canada said.

