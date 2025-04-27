Open Menu

Canada's Election Offers Fodder For US Right-wing Influencers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Canada's election offers fodder for US right-wing influencers

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Right-wing US personalities who helped propel Donald Trump's 2024 electoral win have weighed in on Canada's upcoming election, with at-times misleading warnings about a range of political issues, including immigration.

These media figures often hold up Canada as a case study of a nation where core values like free speech are being purged, with arguments that often cite flawed evidence but may have reached a segment of voters ahead of Monday's election, experts said.

Charlie Kirk -- a US conservative activist and Trump ally -- recently invited the leader of Canada's far-right People's Party, Maxime Bernier, on his show to talk about immigration.

Bernier, whose fringe party has no seats in parliament, told Kirk that foreigners moving to Canada amounted to "replacement theory in action," referring to a conspiracy theory that talks about a plot to replace white people with immigrants.

Meanwhile, top podcaster Joe Rogan has claimed Canadians cannot express themselves online, implying the country is so authoritarian he would "rather go to Russia" than Montreal.

Rogan posted on X in February that Canada had banned news content from Facebook and Instagram.

In fact, parent company Meta pulled news from its platforms in protest at Canadian legislating that compels digital platforms to pay journalism organizations for their content.

- 'It could happen here too' -

Amarnath Amarasingam, an assistant professor at Queen's University studying online communities, said given the overlap between the US and Canadian media environments, Canadians can be impacted by American influencer content.

"It is certainly having an impact on broader culture war topics, such as immigration, gender fluidity, race, and so on," he said.

Prominent figures on the US right have been poking at Canada for years.

Former Fox News host and leading podcaster Tucker Carlson has long claimed the country needs "saving."

Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor of international relations at Carleton University in Ottawa, said there has also been misleading viral left-wing content about Canada, idealizing the country as a progressive haven while misrepresenting statistics on gun violence.

Canada is recognizable for American audiences, and so can be presented as a cautionary tale for how certain policies may impact lives south of the border, Carvin said.

For the right, that can include warnings about how higher taxes to fund a public health care system or social welfare programs can plunge society into decline.

Carvin described that framing as "it could happen here too."

"That's kind of why (Canada) is such a useful tool for a lot of these far-right influencers."

- The Trump effect -

But in an election campaign dominated by anger over Trump's trade war and annexation threats and a rise in Canadian patriotism, conservative voices from the United States don't ring as loud.

University of Ottawa assistant professor of politics, communication and technology, Elizabeth Dubois, said in the run-up to the vote, the Conservative Party made an effort to connect with right-leaning Canadian influencers who have ties to the American online right.

"It's important to think about that when trying to assess the impacts of some of those American influencers," Dubois said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

41 minutes ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

13 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

14 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

18 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

18 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

18 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

21 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From World