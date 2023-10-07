Open Menu

Canada's Employment Rises In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Canada's employment rose by 64,000 in September, following an increase of 40,000 in August, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The upward trend in employment continues to occur in the context of the highest rate of population growth since 1957. On average, employment has grown by 30,000 per month since the beginning of the year, the national statistical agency said.

The employment rate, the proportion of the population aged 15 and older who are employed, rose 0.1 percentage points to 62 percent. Given the pace of population growth recorded in recent months, employment gains of approximately 50,000 per month are needed for the employment rate to remain constant, the agency said.

The unemployment rate was unchanged in September and stood at 5.5 percent for the third consecutive month, following an increase of 0.5 percentage points from April to July, Statistics Canada said. Enditem

