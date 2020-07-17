UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ethics Commissioner Launches Probe Into Finance Minister's Ties With WE Charity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:24 AM

Canada's Ethics Commissioner Launches Probe Into Finance Minister's Ties With WE Charity

Canada's Ethics Commissioner has launched an investigation into possible conflict of interest violations committed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the decision to award a government contract to the WE Charity, the Office said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Canada's Ethics Commissioner has launched an investigation into possible conflict of interest violations committed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the decision to award a government contract to the WE Charity, the Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Several parliamentarians called for a conflict of interest probe into the finance minister after it was revealed that the minister did not recuse himself from a controversial decision to award a contract to the charity despite family ties to the organization.

"Following requests from several parliamentarians, Ethics Commissioner [Mario] Dion will examine the Hon. Bill Morneau under [the Conflict of Interest Act]... and has so informed him," the office said via Twitter.

Section 21 of the Conflict of Interest Act states that a "public office holder shall recuse himself or herself from any discussion, decision, debate or vote on any matter in respect of which he or she would be in a conflict of interest."

The statement said that a full report will be released once the investigation is complete that any conflict of interest or ethics violation probes take approximately seven months to complete.

Morneau has apologized for not recusing himself from the decision-making process but highlighted that the decision to award the contract was recommended by the public service.

Trudeau and Morneau, have incurred backlash after multiple investigative pieces revealed close ties between their families and the WE Charity, which was awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to administer a government-sponsored student volunteer program.

Morneau was thrust into the controversy after an investigation by independent media outlet Canadaland revealed that Morneau's adopted daughter Grace Acan is an employee at the charity, while another daughter, Clare, has had prior speaking engagements.

The office of the minister has said that Acan's employment at the charity has "absolutely no link with any work the charity has done with the Government of Canada." The office added that Clare Morneau was not compensated for her speaking engagements.

Morneau has previously been the subject of two conflict of interest investigations by the Ethics Commissioner. In 2017, Morneau was fined by the ethics commissioner's office for failing to disclose private, non-commercial real estate in France, according to reports. And in 2018, the ethics watchdog cleared the finance minister of conflict of interest after introducing a pension bill, while his family still owned shares of the company that was to administrate the new legislation.

Related Topics

Canada Vote Twitter France Student Company Clare 2017 2018 Family Media From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

11 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.