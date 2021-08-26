UrduPoint.com

Canada's Evacuation Operation From Kabul Finished, Majority Of Forces Departed - General

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Canada's evacuation operations in Afghanistan have come to an end and the majority of the country's armed forces have departed the Kabul airport, General Wayne Eyre said on Thursday.

"Our evacuation operations have ceased, and the majority of personnel departed the Hamid Karzai International Airport approximately eight hours ago," Eyre said at a virtual press conference.

"A small contingent remains on the ground to support and coordinate our airbridge for the retrograde of allied forces, while conditions permit."

