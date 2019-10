(@imziishan)

Canada's former senior Artic official Alison LeClaire has been appointed as the next ambassador to Russia, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Canada 's former senior Artic official Alison LeClaire has been appointed as the next ambassador to Russia , Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

"Alison LeClaire becomes Ambassador to the Russian Federation. Ms.

LeClaire replaces John Kur," the ministry said.

LeClaire has been working at the Canadian foreign affairs ministry since 1987. She served as director general for Arctic, Eurasian and European Affairs from 2016 to 2019.

Overseas, LeClaire worked at Canada's diplomatic missions in Brazil, Sweden, and Switzerland.