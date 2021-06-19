UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Federal Court Upholds Trudeau's Controversial Hotel Quarantine Mandate

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Canada's Federal Court Upholds Trudeau's Controversial Hotel Quarantine Mandate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Federal Court of Canada on Friday upheld the requirement introduced by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which forces air arrivals into the country to quarantine at state-designated hotels.

Canadian civil liberties groups, who launched the legal battle, argued in court that the mandate was unconstitutional, contravening Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"I have... concluded that the impugned measures were within the authority of the [Administrator in Council] AIC and were within the jurisdiction of the federal government. Finally, the impugned measures do not contravene section 1(a) of the Bill of Rights. Accordingly, these Applications will be dismissed," Chief Justice Paul Crampton wrote in the ruling.

"The rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Charter are not absolute," Crampton noted.

The justice did, however, side with one of the plaintiffs, Nicole Mathis, whose quarantine location was not disclosed to her spouse, saying that the violation of her rights "cannot be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

" Crampton explained the government has since remedied this violation, allowing passengers to book their intended place of quarantine in advance.

Canada's hotel quarantine condition - introduced in February - has been the source of intense criticism, with some women reporting being sexually assaulted, while others have likened the requirement to internment camps.

The requirement also flies in the face of a hand-picked expert panel, which called on the federal government to drop the mandate, in favor of stronger adherence to the quarantine mandate in place.

Although the Canadian government is constitutionally prohibited from barring citizens from leaving the country, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has used the enhanced border security measures to discourage international travel amid the pandemic.

Apart from the hotel quarantine requirement, all entrants into Canada must also complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As of March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Prime Minister Canada Hotel Fine Justin Trudeau February March May Border Women 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

29 minutes ago

EU Should Have Dialogue With Russia Like US - Merk ..

27 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen leaves hospital after 'successfu ..

27 minutes ago

Children to be vaccinated against 11 diseases from ..

27 minutes ago

Youth killed, three injured in firing incident

27 minutes ago

Vilnius to Grant Asylum to Afghans Who Worked for ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.