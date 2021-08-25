(@FahadShabbir)

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is worsening by the minute

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday the situation on the ground in Afghanistan is worsening by the minute.

"We are racing against the clock. The situation on the ground is deteriorating rapidly and the security risks associated with our efforts are rising as the final departure date approaches," Garneau said during a press briefing.