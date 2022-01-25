UrduPoint.com

Canada's Foreign Ministry Targeted In Cyberattack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 12:12 PM

Canada's foreign ministry targeted in cyberattack

Canada's foreign ministry was hit by a cyberattack last week that is still preventing diplomats from accessing certain online services, federal cyber security agencies confirmed on Monday

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Canada's foreign ministry was hit by a cyberattack last week that is still preventing diplomats from accessing certain online services, Federal cyber security agencies confirmed on Monday.

A day after the attack, which took place on January 19, Canada's federal cyber security agency warned that critical infrastructure needed stronger defenses against "Russian state-sponsored cyber threats".

However, Canada's government said on Monday that it did not know the origin of last week's attack.

"There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," the Treasury board of Canada, which manages government operations, said in a statement.

Noting that the Canadian government faces daily cyber threats, the department said these "can result from system or application vulnerabilities, or from deliberate, persistent, targeted attacks by outside actors to gain access to information." The revelation of the attack comes with international tensions rising around Ukraine, which the West believes is under threat of a Russian invasion.

In recent days, Kyiv has claimed to have "evidence" of Moscow's involvement in a major cyberattack that targeted several Ukrainian government sites.

The Kremlin has denied any Russian involvement.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada January From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Pakistan’s Foreig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

30 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai together and save 25% on far ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai together and save 25% on fares with brand-new offer

33 minutes ago
 vivo V23e — Amazing Cameras, Powerful Performanc ..

Vivo V23e — Amazing Cameras, Powerful Performance and Gorgeous Design

40 minutes ago
 General parade held at police lines

General parade held at police lines

28 minutes ago
 At least 18 dead after clash, fire at club in Indo ..

At least 18 dead after clash, fire at club in Indonesia's West Papua

28 minutes ago
 Two held for having illegal weapons

Two held for having illegal weapons

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.