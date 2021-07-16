(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Canada's former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has been charged with obstruction of justice in the ongoing military sex scandal, the Department of National Defense announced on Thursday.

The public became aware of allegations against Vance, who is accused of misconduct by two female subordinates, including during his time as the country's commanding officer, in February setting off a political firestorm that has plagued the Canadian military and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for months.

"On July 15th, 2021, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) charged Retired General Jonathan Vance with the following: One (1) count of Obstruct Justice, contrary to Section 139 of the Criminal Code," the Department of National Defense said in a press release.

The offense was committed after the CFNIS began its investigation into the allegations on February 4, the news release said.

The Canadian military sex scandal has taken several turns since February, with Vance's replacement, Adm.

Art McDonald, being forced to step down amid similar allegations weeks after his appointment the government's vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin resigning from his role in May.

The reignited was reignited last month it was revealed that Vice Chief of the Defense Mike Rouleau, who holds oversight authority over the CFNIS, partook in a game of golf with Vance.

The affair has also inflicted a political toll, with the House of Commons Defense officially censuring National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan over the scandal, while citing previous examples of mismanagement at the DND under his watch, including the failed fighter jet replacement program.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Trudeau refused to comment on the development, citing the ongoing criminal case.

Sputnik has reached out to the office of the Minister of National Defense and the DND for comment.

The political firestorm forced the government to embark on the second independent review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military in five years.