Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty To Obstructing Justice In Military Sex Scandal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Canada's former Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice in connection to a recent military sex scandal, Global News reported on Wednesday

The public became aware of the allegations against Vance, who is accused of misconduct by two female subordinates, in February that set off a political firestorm that plagued the Canadian Armed Forces and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Guilty, your honor," the report quoted Vance as telling an Ontario Court of Justice judge.

Vance was granted a conditional discharge for the term of 12 month, meaning the country's former top military commander will not have a criminal record, should he comply with the terms set out by the judge. The judge in the case has ordered Vance to complete 80 hours of community service and forego communication with one of the alleged victims.

The charge against Vance was laid by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) last July following a six-month long investigation.

The Canadian military sex scandal took several turns, with Vance's replacement, Adm. Art McDonald, being forced to step down amid similar allegations weeks after his appointment and the government's former COVID-19 vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, was forced to resign from his post last May and has since been charged with one count of sexual assault by police in Quebec.

The affair has also inflicted a political toll, with former National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan being shuffled out of the role following the 2021 Federal election, reportedly over the scandal.

The political firestorm forced the government to embark on the second independent review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military in five years.

