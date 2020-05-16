UrduPoint.com
Canada's Freeland Declines To Comment On Discussions About Reopening US-Canada Border

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday that she would not comment on the status of negotiations regarding the reopening of the US-Canada border, citing a long-standing position of not negotiating in the public domain.

"I never think it's a good idea to disclose private negotiations, I think it's never good to negotiate in public," Freeland said during the cabinet ministers' daily briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Freeland noted that all decisions around the Canadian border will be made by Canadians.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the "non-essential" travel ban put in place at the US-Canada birder since March would be extended until June 21.

