TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a statement on Friday said she met communities in Alberta province affected by the crash of a Ukrainian jet in Iran.

"Yesterday I met with University of Alberta faculty and students who have been so deeply affected by the loss of their colleagues and friends. I also later met with family, friends, and members of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton who are grappling with this tragic loss," Freeland said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 crashed after takeoff near an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on-board.

Thirty Albertans were among the 63 Canadian nationals killed in the incident, marking one of the largest single disasters in province history.

US and Canadian authorities have claimed the Ukrainian jet was downed by an Iranian missile strike. Meanwhile, Iran in a preliminary report said the accident was the result of a technical malfunction.

On Thursday, US and Canadian transportation agencies accepted Iran's invitation to join the probe into the causes of the crash.