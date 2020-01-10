UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Freeland Met With Communities Affected By Ukrainian Jet Crash - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Canada's Freeland Met With Communities Affected by Ukrainian Jet Crash - Statement

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a statement on Friday said she met communities in Alberta province affected by the crash of a Ukrainian jet in Iran

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in a statement on Friday said she met communities in Alberta province affected by the crash of a Ukrainian jet in Iran.

"Yesterday I met with University of Alberta faculty and students who have been so deeply affected by the loss of their colleagues and friends. I also later met with family, friends, and members of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton who are grappling with this tragic loss," Freeland said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 crashed after takeoff near an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on-board.

Thirty Albertans were among the 63 Canadian nationals killed in the incident, marking one of the largest single disasters in province history.

US and Canadian authorities have claimed the Ukrainian jet was downed by an Iranian missile strike. Meanwhile, Iran in a preliminary report said the accident was the result of a technical malfunction.

On Thursday, US and Canadian transportation agencies accepted Iran's invitation to join the probe into the causes of the crash.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Iran Edmonton Tehran Family All Airport

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

13 minutes ago

US Believes Ukrainian Airplane Likely Shot Down by ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions 8 Iranian Officials Involved in Missi ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Lawyer Says Team Suing US Embassy Over Land ..

3 minutes ago

Musharraf's plea: Lahore High Court seeks summary, ..

8 minutes ago

US Halts All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Withou ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.