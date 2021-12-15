UrduPoint.com

Canada's Freeland Says 2 Staff Members Tested Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said two of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, two members of my staff, who used rapid antigen tests as a precaution, received a positive test result. They are self-isolating at home," Freeland said on Twitter. "I have not had direct contact with them.

"

The rest of the team in Ottawa have had negative antigen tests today, she added.

Freeland underscored that she had two negative molecular tests. However, out of an abundance of caution she decided to present the Economic and Fiscal Update virtually instead of an in-person meeting.

She also urged Canadians to follow all public safety measures, including vaccination, wearing a mask, and limiting social gatherings.

