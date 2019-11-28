UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Freeland Says Held 'Good' Meeting With US, Mexican Trade Officials In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:30 AM

Canada's Freeland Says Held 'Good' Meeting With US, Mexican Trade Officials in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters her meeting with US and Mexican trade officials in Washington went well from Ottawa's perspective.

The bargaining session, on the eve of Thanksgiving, was scheduled to discuss amendments to the US-Canada-Mexico (USMCA) trade agreement signed last year that congressional Democrats would like to see before holding a ratification vote in the US House of Representatives.

"Today, from the Canadian perspective [it] was a good meeting," Freeland said in a press conference after her talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican chief negotiator Jesus Seade.

Freeland did not provide a timeline as to when the negotiations regarding the updated USMCA would be completed.

"These negotiations always take as long as they take," Freeland said.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada will be needed to revise the USMCA trade deal with tougher enforcement mechanisms, making it doubtful whether the House can vote on legislation enacting the agreement before the end of the year. Pelosi said stronger enforcement provisions are needed particularly in regard to labor, environmental and pharmaceutical issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Canada Vote Ottawa Nancy Mexico Democrats From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand Deputy Pri ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman preside ove ..

6 hours ago

Japanese businessmen delegation calls on Pervaiz E ..

6 hours ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

6 hours ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

6 hours ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.