(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters her meeting with US and Mexican trade officials in Washington went well from Ottawa's perspective.

The bargaining session, on the eve of Thanksgiving, was scheduled to discuss amendments to the US-Canada-Mexico (USMCA) trade agreement signed last year that congressional Democrats would like to see before holding a ratification vote in the US House of Representatives.

"Today, from the Canadian perspective [it] was a good meeting," Freeland said in a press conference after her talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican chief negotiator Jesus Seade.

Freeland did not provide a timeline as to when the negotiations regarding the updated USMCA would be completed.

"These negotiations always take as long as they take," Freeland said.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada will be needed to revise the USMCA trade deal with tougher enforcement mechanisms, making it doubtful whether the House can vote on legislation enacting the agreement before the end of the year. Pelosi said stronger enforcement provisions are needed particularly in regard to labor, environmental and pharmaceutical issues.