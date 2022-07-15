UrduPoint.com

Canada's Freeland Says Russia At G20 Like An 'Arsonist' At Firefighters' Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arsonist' at Firefighters' Meeting

The Canadian government does not welcome Russia at G20 sessions, seeing the country as an "arsonist" at a firefighters' meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Canadian government does not welcome Russia at G20 sessions, seeing the country as an "arsonist" at a firefighters' meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"Today and tomorrow, I am at the @g20org. Russia should not be at the G20. Their presence here is like an arsonist joining a meeting of firefighters.

That was my message to the Russian delegation this morning in Indonesia," Freeland wrote on social media.

Freeland, which also is Canada's minister of finance, is representing the country at the G20 meeting on economy taking place in Bali, Indonesia from July 15-16, with the agenda that includes Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

Other topics include reducing inflation, ensuring post-pandemic international tax fairness and economic recovery and tackling climate change.

