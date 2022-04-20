(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday stormed out of a G20 plenary meeting in Washington, DC over the participation of Russia in the event.

"This week's meetings in Washington are about supporting the world economy - and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a grave threat to the global economy," Freeland said in a statement via Twitter.

Freeland pointed out that the representatives of Canada and a number of its so-called democratic partners "walked out of the G20 plenary when Russia sought to intervene."

The Canadian Deputy Prime Minister said Russia should not have been included in or allowed to participate in the meetings.

Freeland action by a several other officials, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who also boycotted Russia's participation in the meeting.